Today at the newsstands – November 6, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC

Bawumia: I've my own vision...Co-contestants pledge support

Harmonies tax regimes to ease business costs - Discussants

Low Patronage: Officers call for more publicity on voter register exhibition

GHANAIAN TIMES

NPP Decides: It's Bawumia!!

I'll be my own man in govt ...Vice president declares as he picks up baton to lead NPP

President hands over NPP flagbeaership to Dr Bawumia ...vows to ensure his election as next president

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia leads NPP grabs 61.47% votes

Court to try Quayson in absentia

I've my own vision - NPP flagbearer

THE CHRONICLE

Bawumia clears Major hurdle ...steps into 2024 as NPP flagbearer

KT pleads with traders to reduce prices

Hamid calls on consumers to embrace CRM