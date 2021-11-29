Today at the newsstands - November 29, 2021

General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



Business 24



* Budget silent on redressing pay inequities, says TUC

* Akufo-Addo courts Norwegians to invest in Ghana's business-friendly climate

* Diaspora engagement policy to be presented to Cabinet next year



The Publisher



* Evil plot against 2022 budget fails

* GHS declares December COVID vaccination month



Daily Graphic:



* Uncertainty over 2022 budget? Heated debate expected tomorrow

* December declared COVID-19 vaccination month

* Hearts beat JS Saoura 2-0

* 'Operation Koudanigou' makes massive swoop



The Informer:



* 2022 budget rejection: Majority accuses Speaker of illegality but varsity don calls for more consultation

* Towards attaining the 'Ghanaian Dream Agenda': Duffuor speaks on job creation economy

* Yellow fever outbreak worsens, death toll surges up



Ghanaian Times:



* 2022 budget statement: Reject or not rejected? Majority in tango over decision in Parliament

* Dr Awal promises to build US$400,000 ultra-modern ICT centre for GHANASCO

* Nungua Stool Elders pile pressure for return of land at Spintex Road



