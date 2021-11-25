You are here: HomeNews2021 11 25Article 1409296

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 25, 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

The New Crusading Guide:

* Gov't slashes 3% withholding tax
* Okyehene bans celebration of 'Obuodwan' festival
* Let's not politicize disaster issues - Re-appointed NADMO boss charges
* Rocco Falconer, Demeter Ghana sued - over alleged fraudulent business deals

Daily Guide:

* Nduom wins US suit
* Judges cry over social media attacks
* Fridge 'killer' has 3 identities
* DI lauds gov't youth jobs approach
* Denmark Premier visits Ghana
* Hajia Fati denies excavator link

Daily Graphic:

* Amend pension laws
* Identify means to enhance revenue mobilization - President tasks NDPC
* Danquah Institute urges consultations on MoMo tax
* Curfew on Bawku municipality over renewed chieftaincy disputes

