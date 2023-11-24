You are here: HomeNews2023 11 24Article 1886693

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 24, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ahead of 2024 polls: Religion, ethnic pose threat – NCCE

2 Kumasi cement managers arrested

Ashaiman constituency: Busting town, home of migrants

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ghanaians in search of greener pastures: Over 3,500 voluntarily return home …since 2017-IOM

Lands minister lauds Gold4oil policy

50% of babies delivered at Korle-Bu are preterm – Dr Ahor-Essel

DAILY GUIDE

My running mate is a man – Mahama

‘NDC sold Parliament clerk’s house

Otumfuo shakes Berekum

REPUBLIC PRESS

I’m not lobbying – Majority leader denies Veep campaign

Quick credit boys go on rampage …raid restaurant over unpaid loan

Gyakye Quayson gets breather …as trial takes break

