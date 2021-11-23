Today at the newsstands - November 23, 2021

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



Daily Guide:



* I can remove Akufo-Addo - Bagbin brags

* Kokrobite robbery: 4 arrested

* Bawumia wants efficient use of public resources

* Asante Kotoko, NLA strike bumper deal

* Pochettino pops up as new Man U boss



Daily Graphic:



* 2 in court over MPs' immunity

* Digital transformation drive shared responsibility - Vice president

* Job boost for cocoa growing communities

* Vaccinate against Yellow Fever, Covid-19 - Upper West residents entreated













