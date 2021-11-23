Today at the newsstands - November 23, 2021

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers
Daily Guide:
* I can remove Akufo-Addo - Bagbin brags
* Kokrobite robbery: 4 arrested
* Bawumia wants efficient use of public resources
* Asante Kotoko, NLA strike bumper deal
* Pochettino pops up as new Man U boss
Daily Graphic:
* 2 in court over MPs' immunity
* Digital transformation drive shared responsibility - Vice president
* Job boost for cocoa growing communities
* Vaccinate against Yellow Fever, Covid-19 - Upper West residents entreated
You may also browse our gallery for photos of the newspapers