You are here: HomeNews2021 11 17Article 1403560

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 17, 2021

« Prev

Next »

Photos (6)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major headlines from the newspapers

Daily Graphic:

* 2022 budget today: Anchors on digitalisation, skills training, entrepreneurship
* Minors to receive Pfizer COVID-19 shots
* Saboba tragedy: Stop using pupils for labour - Education Ministry directs GES

Daily Guide:

* M&E National Coordinator tasks agencies staff on govt flagship programs
* Minister lauds Bono chiefs tree planting
* Sosu 'dodges' court again

Ghanaian Times:

* Drowning of 9 students in Oti River: It's national disaster, says Education Ministry
* Finance Minister to present 2022 budget today
* 4 convicted over dealings in gold, money laundering in Tarkwa

The Finder:

* Stop using pupils for child labour - Deputy Education Minister warns
* Former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor passes on
* Sosu trial adjourned to November 29

B&FT:

* Today is budget day: Budget must inspire confidence in economy, jobs, high cost of living, revenue, debt, put country in despair
* Banks now strong to lend to private sector - BoG report

Republic Press:

* Sosu swerves court again as speaker buys time
* KATH CEO hot over COVID cash
* NDC backs John Mahama over tidal wave donation

You can browse our gallery for photos of the headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment