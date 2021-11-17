Today at the newsstands - November 17, 2021

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Here are some major headlines from the newspapers



Daily Graphic:



* 2022 budget today: Anchors on digitalisation, skills training, entrepreneurship

* Minors to receive Pfizer COVID-19 shots

* Saboba tragedy: Stop using pupils for labour - Education Ministry directs GES



Daily Guide:



* M&E National Coordinator tasks agencies staff on govt flagship programs

* Minister lauds Bono chiefs tree planting

* Sosu 'dodges' court again



Ghanaian Times:



* Drowning of 9 students in Oti River: It's national disaster, says Education Ministry

* Finance Minister to present 2022 budget today

* 4 convicted over dealings in gold, money laundering in Tarkwa



The Finder:



* Stop using pupils for child labour - Deputy Education Minister warns

* Former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor passes on

* Sosu trial adjourned to November 29



B&FT:



* Today is budget day: Budget must inspire confidence in economy, jobs, high cost of living, revenue, debt, put country in despair

* Banks now strong to lend to private sector - BoG report



Republic Press:



* Sosu swerves court again as speaker buys time

* KATH CEO hot over COVID cash

* NDC backs John Mahama over tidal wave donation



