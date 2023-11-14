Today at the newsstands – November 14, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



2024 budget to boost growth ...expenditure rationalization key



Capping on IGF undermines operations - Birth and Deaths Registry



From theory to reality: STEMNOVATION unlocks potential in country's youth



GHANAIAN TIMES



We'll deal with spillage crisis - Presidential assures



Irate attacked security person personnel on critical operation in Garu



No mining right granted for prospecting, mining in Kakum National Park- Minerals Commission



DAILY GUIDE



Bawumia rallies Akoto, Addai-Nimoh for 2024



Minerals Commission rejects Kakum Park mining proposal



NHIS initiates open policy on claims payment



THE CHRONICLE



NO mining in Kakum National Park- MMC



NHIS now publishes claims payments online



'As I Grow'educates rural communities on the importance of savings



