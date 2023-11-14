You are here: HomeNews2023 11 14Article 1880453

Today at the newsstands – November 14, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

2024 budget to boost growth ...expenditure rationalization key

Capping on IGF undermines operations - Birth and Deaths Registry

From theory to reality: STEMNOVATION unlocks potential in country's youth

GHANAIAN TIMES

We'll deal with spillage crisis - Presidential assures

Irate attacked security person personnel on critical operation in Garu

No mining right granted for prospecting, mining in Kakum National Park- Minerals Commission

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia rallies Akoto, Addai-Nimoh for 2024

Minerals Commission rejects Kakum Park mining proposal

NHIS initiates open policy on claims payment

THE CHRONICLE

NO mining in Kakum National Park- MMC

NHIS now publishes claims payments online

'As I Grow'educates rural communities on the importance of savings

