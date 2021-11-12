You are here: HomeNews2021 11 12Article 1400308

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 12, 2021

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some top news headlines from the dailies

Ghanaian Times:

* Keta Sea Port project to take off
* Young entrepreneurs to get massive boost in 2022 budget
* LGBTQI+ bill: Proponents, opponents come face-to-face before parliament
* President joins ex-servicemen to mark 76th Remembrance Day in Accra

B&FT:

* AGI calls for review of counterproductive benchmark value policy
* Policy rate projected to reach 14%
* SSNIT pays over GHS 2.7bn beneficiaries this year
* MEST Accelerator Scale to power SMEs to grow

The Herald:

* NLA arrests 10 illegal Banker to Banker operators
* Uncaring Akufo-Addo abandons 4,000 Volta tidal waves victims for holidays abroad
* Growing numbers of unemployed Ghanaians, national security crisis-

Republic Press:

* NPP takes on John Mahama
* Tension mounts on Akyem Enyiresi
* AG makes a u-turn

The Chronicle:

* Prempeh, Akoto Ampaw buckle-down
* 'Yes, fuel prices have gone up, but Ghana still needs revenue'
* I've unprecedented record - Ato Essien, but still weeps in court
* Nana Addo is not 'Yentie Obia'a' President
* Prez takes 7-day leave

Daily Graphic:

* 2022 Budget preview: Include exit taxes: CSOs advocate
* Admit 499 students to School of Law
* Public purse secure - Eugene Arhin

The New Crusading Guide:

* CBC "public purse" assertion: Presidency disagree
* Transport stakeholders share views
* Doctors to enjoy 'free' healthcare
* NLA goes after illegal bankers to banker operators

You can browse our gallery for photos of the papers

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment