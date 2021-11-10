Today at the newsstands – November 10, 2021

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Here are some of the major news headlines in the newspapers



B&FT:



* US$1.3tn global MICE tourism market entices industry players

* EPA to partner Zoomlion to ensure a clean Ghana



Daily Graphic:



* Trunk roads dualisation begins

* $25m to enrol 70,000 children in basic school

* AU offers insurance package to farmers



Publisher:



* Leave the girls alone - MP tells opportunistic Men

* NPA worried over illicit fuel trade at Aflao

* MPs rally support for tidal wave victims

* Driver Unions threaten strike over taxes on fuel

* EPA lauds Zoomlion



The Chronicle:



* Replace toll booths with toll levy - Drivers' union

* Illicit fuel trade booms along Aflao border

* Treason trial: Court subpoena doctor over accused's health

* John Mahama descends on EC again





The New Crusading Guide:



* Gov't revenue falls due to fuel smuggling - NPA Boss

* EPA ready to work with Zoomlion, others

* NAFCO scales up operational efficiency

* Stay away from Borteyman lands



Ghanaian Times:



* Ghana spends GHS 14.5bn from 2015 - 2020 to combat climate change

* Court orders return of mobile phones of Shatta Wale, others

* Catholic Bishops express concern about waste, misapplication of country's resources



Business24:



* Trade Min. says job creation demands strong industrial, export capacity

* Data quality indispensable for financial services providers - experts

* SDG Investor Map identifies US$39m SME investments in Ghana





