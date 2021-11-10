You are here: HomeNews2021 11 10Article 1398655

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 10, 2021

Here are some of the major news headlines in the newspapers

B&FT:

* US$1.3tn global MICE tourism market entices industry players
* EPA to partner Zoomlion to ensure a clean Ghana

Daily Graphic:

* Trunk roads dualisation begins
* $25m to enrol 70,000 children in basic school
* AU offers insurance package to farmers

Publisher:

* Leave the girls alone - MP tells opportunistic Men
* NPA worried over illicit fuel trade at Aflao
* MPs rally support for tidal wave victims
* Driver Unions threaten strike over taxes on fuel
* EPA lauds Zoomlion

The Chronicle:

* Replace toll booths with toll levy - Drivers' union
* Illicit fuel trade booms along Aflao border
* Treason trial: Court subpoena doctor over accused's health
* John Mahama descends on EC again


The New Crusading Guide:

* Gov't revenue falls due to fuel smuggling - NPA Boss
* EPA ready to work with Zoomlion, others
* NAFCO scales up operational efficiency
* Stay away from Borteyman lands

Ghanaian Times:

* Ghana spends GHS 14.5bn from 2015 - 2020 to combat climate change
* Court orders return of mobile phones of Shatta Wale, others
* Catholic Bishops express concern about waste, misapplication of country's resources

Business24:

* Trade Min. says job creation demands strong industrial, export capacity
* Data quality indispensable for financial services providers - experts
* SDG Investor Map identifies US$39m SME investments in Ghana


