Today at the newsstands – November 1, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Defining moment for NPP on Saturday



Country's youth make future bright - German Chancellor



2023/2024 SHS academic calendar out...First-year students to report Dec 4



GHANAIAN TIMES



Akosombo Dam spillage: 19,743 school kids displaced



5 dead, 20 others injured at Badu...following downpour, windstorm



Nungua Stool vows to enforce SC ruling on Adjiringano lands



THE CHRONICLE



EC to create new constituencies



Beware of reckless driving! ...the police are monitoring you



Akatsi North DCE advises residents to pay their taxes for development



DAILY GUIDE



Ghana Germany deepen ties



You can bet on me - Bawumia tells delegates



Rainstorm kills 5 at Badu



Non-custodial sentencing bill coming