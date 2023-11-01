You are here: HomeNews2023 11 01Article 1872800

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 1, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Defining moment for NPP on Saturday

Country's youth make future bright - German Chancellor

2023/2024 SHS academic calendar out...First-year students to report Dec 4

GHANAIAN TIMES

Akosombo Dam spillage: 19,743 school kids displaced

5 dead, 20 others injured at Badu...following downpour, windstorm

Nungua Stool vows to enforce SC ruling on Adjiringano lands

THE CHRONICLE

EC to create new constituencies

Beware of reckless driving! ...the police are monitoring you

Akatsi North DCE advises residents to pay their taxes for development

DAILY GUIDE

Ghana Germany deepen ties

You can bet on me - Bawumia tells delegates

Rainstorm kills 5 at Badu

Non-custodial sentencing bill coming