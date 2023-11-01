Today at the newsstands – November 1, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023
DAILY GRAPHIC
Defining moment for NPP on Saturday
Country's youth make future bright - German Chancellor
2023/2024 SHS academic calendar out...First-year students to report Dec 4
GHANAIAN TIMES
Akosombo Dam spillage: 19,743 school kids displaced
5 dead, 20 others injured at Badu...following downpour, windstorm
Nungua Stool vows to enforce SC ruling on Adjiringano lands
THE CHRONICLE
EC to create new constituencies
Beware of reckless driving! ...the police are monitoring you
Akatsi North DCE advises residents to pay their taxes for development
DAILY GUIDE
Ghana Germany deepen ties
You can bet on me - Bawumia tells delegates
Rainstorm kills 5 at Badu
Non-custodial sentencing bill coming