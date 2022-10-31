You are here: HomeNews2022 10 31Article 1653449

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 31, 2022

Stories making the headlines in frontpages of newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* Gov’t inject fresh dollars into economy – Prez

* We will restore order in forex market – BoG vows

The Chronicle

* Don’t dare stage a coup, we shall resist it – Citizens Coalition tells military

* TEWU ready to work with new DG of GES

Daily Guide

* Money doesn’t like noise – Nana

* IMF negotiations going well – Akufo-Addo

Daily Graphic

* Restoring confidence in economy: Turn crisis into opportunities

• President rallies citizens
• Govt to increase domestic revenue
• Imports to favour essential goods
* Ghana assumes UN Security Council presidency tomorrow

