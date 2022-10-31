Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 31, 2022

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian Times
* Gov’t inject fresh dollars into economy – Prez
* We will restore order in forex market – BoG vows
The Chronicle
* Don’t dare stage a coup, we shall resist it – Citizens Coalition tells military
* TEWU ready to work with new DG of GES
Daily Guide
* Money doesn’t like noise – Nana
* IMF negotiations going well – Akufo-Addo
Daily Graphic
* Restoring confidence in economy: Turn crisis into opportunities
• President rallies citizens
• Govt to increase domestic revenue
• Imports to favour essential goods
* Ghana assumes UN Security Council presidency tomorrow
