Today at the newsstands – Monday October 3, 2022

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers





Daily Graphic



* Asantehene alarmed



• Bemoans rate of deforestation



* ECG vending system improves



• But many still can’t access power



Daily Guide



* We killed 4 – says Mankessim ‘killers’



* Bawumia extols Addo Kufuor



The Chronicle



* Help gov’t protect our natural resources – Jinapor



* Ya-Na lauds Veep for promoting religious tolerance



B & FT



* Farmers surrender cocoa farms for galamsey



• Blame unfair income



* FAO forecasts global rice shortage next year



You can browse our gallery for more headlines