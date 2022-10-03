You are here: HomeNews2022 10 03Article 1634825

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday October 3, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers


Daily Graphic

* Asantehene alarmed

• Bemoans rate of deforestation

* ECG vending system improves

• But many still can’t access power

Daily Guide

* We killed 4 – says Mankessim ‘killers’

* Bawumia extols Addo Kufuor

The Chronicle

* Help gov’t protect our natural resources – Jinapor

* Ya-Na lauds Veep for promoting religious tolerance

B & FT

* Farmers surrender cocoa farms for galamsey

• Blame unfair income

* FAO forecasts global rice shortage next year

