Today at the newsstands – Monday October 3, 2022

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Asantehene alarmed
• Bemoans rate of deforestation
* ECG vending system improves
• But many still can’t access power
Daily Guide
* We killed 4 – says Mankessim ‘killers’
* Bawumia extols Addo Kufuor
The Chronicle
* Help gov’t protect our natural resources – Jinapor
* Ya-Na lauds Veep for promoting religious tolerance
B & FT
* Farmers surrender cocoa farms for galamsey
• Blame unfair income
* FAO forecasts global rice shortage next year
