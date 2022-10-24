You are here: HomeNews2022 10 24Article 1648847

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 24, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* We have gold, clinker, come and invest – Savannah Minister

* $790m expected to hit BoG account to ease pressure on Cedi – Gabby Otchere Darko reveals

Daily Guide

* 2 more bodies exhumed from Mankessim ‘killer’s’ room

* Govt to seal IMF deal before 2023

Ghanaian Times

* IMF deal will reduce hardship – President

* Parliament reconvenes tomorrow

Daily Graphic

* Experts brainstorm constitution review

* I wont reverse free SHS – President Akufo-Addo

