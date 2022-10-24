Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 24, 2022

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* We have gold, clinker, come and invest – Savannah Minister
* $790m expected to hit BoG account to ease pressure on Cedi – Gabby Otchere Darko reveals
Daily Guide
* 2 more bodies exhumed from Mankessim ‘killer’s’ room
* Govt to seal IMF deal before 2023
Ghanaian Times
* IMF deal will reduce hardship – President
* Parliament reconvenes tomorrow
Daily Graphic
* Experts brainstorm constitution review
* I wont reverse free SHS – President Akufo-Addo
You can browse our gallery for more headlines