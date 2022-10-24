Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 24, 2022

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



The Chronicle



* We have gold, clinker, come and invest – Savannah Minister



* $790m expected to hit BoG account to ease pressure on Cedi – Gabby Otchere Darko reveals



Daily Guide



* 2 more bodies exhumed from Mankessim ‘killer’s’ room



* Govt to seal IMF deal before 2023



Ghanaian Times



* IMF deal will reduce hardship – President



* Parliament reconvenes tomorrow



Daily Graphic



* Experts brainstorm constitution review



* I wont reverse free SHS – President Akufo-Addo



You can browse our gallery for more headlines