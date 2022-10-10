Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 10, 2022

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Ghanaian Times



* GRA drags 48 businesses to court



* Trade Ministry to roll out textiles tax stamp from Nov 1



Daily Guide



* Agradaa arrested over money doubling scam



* Controller freezes workers’ salaries



Daily Graphic



* NAELP makes inroads: 80,000 secure jobs in reafforestation



* Position Ghana as hub for commercial dispute settlement – GBA President



Daily Dispatch



* Mahama hot as pressure mounts on him from Volta and Akan factions



* Like Ghana’s parliament, scuffles occur in Kenyan Parliament



