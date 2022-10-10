You are here: HomeNews2022 10 10Article 1639337

Monday, October 10, 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* GRA drags 48 businesses to court

* Trade Ministry to roll out textiles tax stamp from Nov 1

Daily Guide

* Agradaa arrested over money doubling scam

* Controller freezes workers’ salaries

Daily Graphic

* NAELP makes inroads: 80,000 secure jobs in reafforestation

* Position Ghana as hub for commercial dispute settlement – GBA President

Daily Dispatch

* Mahama hot as pressure mounts on him from Volta and Akan factions

* Like Ghana’s parliament, scuffles occur in Kenyan Parliament

