You are here: HomeNews2022 05 09Article 1533212

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday May 9, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (10)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Reduction in benchmark values: State loses GH₵9bn

* Democracy must move beyond ballot box- Asantehene

Ghanaian Times

* Transport fares go up 20%

* Ndebugre dies at 72

B & FT

* GSE reaffirms GAX a viable option for SMEs

* Motor Insurance industry records 26% growth in 2021

The Chronicle

* Chinese illegal immigrants holding Ghana cards

* Ghanaian fishing vessel sinks off Takoradi coast - Captain feared dead

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment