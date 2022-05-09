Today at the newsstands – Monday May 9, 2022

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022
Daily Graphic
* Reduction in benchmark values: State loses GH₵9bn
* Democracy must move beyond ballot box- Asantehene
Ghanaian Times
* Transport fares go up 20%
* Ndebugre dies at 72
B & FT
* GSE reaffirms GAX a viable option for SMEs
* Motor Insurance industry records 26% growth in 2021
The Chronicle
* Chinese illegal immigrants holding Ghana cards
* Ghanaian fishing vessel sinks off Takoradi coast - Captain feared dead
