Today at the newsstands – Monday May 9, 2022

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Reduction in benchmark values: State loses GH₵9bn



* Democracy must move beyond ballot box- Asantehene



Ghanaian Times



* Transport fares go up 20%



* Ndebugre dies at 72



B & FT



* GSE reaffirms GAX a viable option for SMEs



* Motor Insurance industry records 26% growth in 2021



The Chronicle



* Chinese illegal immigrants holding Ghana cards



* Ghanaian fishing vessel sinks off Takoradi coast - Captain feared dead



You can browse our gallery for more headlines