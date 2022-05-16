Today at the newsstands - Monday, May 16, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 05 16Article 1539107

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Nation spends $230m on injuries - Dr Ofori-Boadu discloses 4 die daily from trauma

* Daasebre Oti Boateng laid to rest

Ghanaian Times

* National Security warns churches

* Saturday downpour, parts of Accra flood again

The Chronicle

* 3-storey 300-bed hostel for each College of Education

* Alan pays glowing tribute to Daasebre Oti Boateng

Daily Guide

* 15 Assemblies blow GH₵ 1.87m

* Mahama is new ECG boss

