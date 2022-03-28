You are here: HomeNews2022 03 28Article 1500911

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday, March 28, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* 28th COVID-19 update: Ghana opens borders; face masks no longer mandatory - President

* 2021/2022 school placement: Free TVET takes off

Ghanaian Times

* Redevelopment of Songhor salt project 'win win' for all

* Stars'll shine over Super Eagles – Addo

Daily Guide

* Don't touch our salaries - NDC MP

* ... And Kumasi went dead after Stars-Super Eagles stalemate

The Chronicle

* Rule of law at work: Where is the money, bring it - Court orders Western Chief to 'vomit' Stool land compensation paid into her private account

* Go for insurance; your children aren't your retirement 'cocoa farm' – SSNIT

