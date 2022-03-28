Today at the newsstands – Monday, March 28, 2022

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
* 28th COVID-19 update: Ghana opens borders; face masks no longer mandatory - President
* 2021/2022 school placement: Free TVET takes off
Ghanaian Times
* Redevelopment of Songhor salt project 'win win' for all
* Stars'll shine over Super Eagles – Addo
Daily Guide
* Don't touch our salaries - NDC MP
* ... And Kumasi went dead after Stars-Super Eagles stalemate
The Chronicle
* Rule of law at work: Where is the money, bring it - Court orders Western Chief to 'vomit' Stool land compensation paid into her private account
* Go for insurance; your children aren't your retirement 'cocoa farm' – SSNIT
