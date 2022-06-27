You are here: HomeNews2022 06 27Article 1569962

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - Monday, June 27, 2022

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic

- Partner to fight water pollution – Vice-President tells chiefs, MMDAs
- Criminal Code embraces plea bargaining

Daily Guide

- NPP aspirants ballot for positions today
- Government examines economic measures

B&FT

- Bread prices take a hit from Russia – Ukraine war
- High capital cost, taxes et al undermine business recovery

The New Crusading Guide

- Alarm blows NDA 10m fraud! – Sumaila Abdul Rahman doctored figures and forged signature on the contract – Former CEO tells Chief of Staff
- Government will ensure adequate fuel supply – Paul Twum Barimah

Ghanaian Times

- Govt assesses economic interventions
- Rekindle volunteerism to deal with filth – Veep to chiefs

The Chronicle

- Bullion Van Robbery – Pablo’s pals gain fleeting freedom
- Okudzeto was not truthful with his claims against Akufo-Addo
- I beg oooh; I have not endorsed any candidate - JAK

You can browse through our photo gallery for more headlines

