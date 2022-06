General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* $24.98m Agric Assembling plant in Offing



* RTU defeat Hearts to escape relegation



Ghanaian Times



* 700 houses submerged in downpour



* Injured teacher seeks justice in Islamic SHS shooting



The Chronicle



* Adwoa Safo's CLANGER!



* I played no role in naming library after my father- Prez



You can browse our gallery for more headlines