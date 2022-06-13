You are here: HomeNews2022 06 13Article 1559321

Today at the newsstands - Monday June 13, 2022

The Custodian

* Akufo-Addo, Bawumia others plant 20M trees

$ 4Bn 2024 revenue target set for the tourism ministry

B&FT

* 1.41m hectares tree cover lost in two decades

* National Museum reopens after 7years of closure

The Informer

* Ex-gratia brouhaha… Ghana splits over council of state

* NDC angry with Ofosu Ampofo over dirty tricks

The Inquisitor

* After Alleged food poisoning Marwako workers in distress

* Sika No Ahye! Gov’t owes Korle -Bu Gh5m in covid treatment

Republic Press

* Learn to be tolerant Mahama tells Akufo Addo

* Kasoa school closes down over Covid scare

Daily Guide

* 50 pick NPP forms

* Ofori-Atta accounts for covid expenses

The Chronicle

* Top police officer shielding land guards?

* Forestation of Achimota forest on course

The Finder

* IGP, Oppong Nkrumah inaugurate police station for Akyem Akokoaso

* Tourism is key to jobs revenue

