Today at the newsstands – Monday February 7, 2022

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the frontpages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Remove all tollbooths - Danger to motorists; NRSA, engineers tell ministry
* President tasks AU to reform global financial structure
* Mane inspires Senegal to first African title
* Government implements 6 tax relief measures
Ghanaian Times
* S&P Global rates Ghana positively, says Ghana's growth prospects look bright but Moody's disagrees
* Veep launches e-travel cards to control expenditure
* Olympics stun Hearts in 'Ga Mashie' derby
The Chronicle
* Police react to suspended MCE picture
* Suspended MCE tells Court: I'm not guilty, your honour
* Black Princesses humiliate Uganda in World Cup qualifier
* Oly beat Hearts in Ga Mashie derby
* Dream in shock home defeat to Chelsea
Republic Press
* 'Apuu' MCE suspended
* Bawumia launches e-travel card for gov't officials to promote transparency and accountability
* UTAG snubs NLC