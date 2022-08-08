Today at the newsstands – Monday, August 8, 2022

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Guide



* NDC threatens to fight EC over Ghana Card



* Mystery over Mills’ death lingers



The Chronicle



* New regions have brought gov’t closer to the people – Prez



* Saboteurs cut down ECG poles in Krobo enclave



B & FT



* Treasury building – up cash buffers



* Dead people still exist as shareholders in companies register – Registrar



Daily Graphic



* Making country self – sufficient: We’ll build robust economy – President



* Office of Special Prosecutor recovers GH₵1.074m from Labianca Company



