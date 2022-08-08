You are here: HomeNews2022 08 08Article 1598252

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday, August 8, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* NDC threatens to fight EC over Ghana Card

* Mystery over Mills’ death lingers

The Chronicle

* New regions have brought gov’t closer to the people – Prez

* Saboteurs cut down ECG poles in Krobo enclave

B & FT

* Treasury building – up cash buffers

* Dead people still exist as shareholders in companies register – Registrar

Daily Graphic

* Making country self – sufficient: We’ll build robust economy – President

* Office of Special Prosecutor recovers GH₵1.074m from Labianca Company

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment