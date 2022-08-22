Today at the newsstands – Monday August 22, 2022

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Power back in Kroboland



• Economic activities picking up



* Do not glorify wealth from dubious sources – Togbe Afede



Ghanaian Times



* National Standardized test: All schools to take part 2023 – Education Minster assures



* We’ll achieve SDG targets – President



Daily Guide



* Alan approval rating high



* We can’t prosecute NAM 1 – EOCO Boss



Daily Dispatch



* Mahama insists Free SHS must be reviewed



* Afriyie Ankrah opens up on 2014 World Cup and sharing of US dollars



You can browse our gallery for more headlines