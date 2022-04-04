Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 4, 2022

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Red alert: Ghana risks stone imports - Minerals Fund CEO cautions
* Nearly 230,000 people in the country are blind – GHS
Ghanaian Times
* Major boost for public transport sector as gov't introduces battery, gas powered buses
* 346,120 Ghanaians infected with HIV - Ghana AIDS Commission
Daily Guide
* NDC Drags sick MPs to Parliament
* EOCO probes Zongo Fund
New Crusading Guide
* Dubai Embassy demolition spree: Minister and husband fingered
* Dan Botwe lauds JGC after inspection tour of ACARP, Mudor faecal treatment plant
