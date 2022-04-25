You are here: HomeNews2022 04 25Article 1522958

Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 25, 2022

Daily Guide

* World Bank backs government over economy

* Man found dead in gutter

B & FT

* To tax or not to tax – GRA in a fix over churches

* Inflation has eroded workers’ salaries – TUC calls on employers to cushion workers

The Chronicle

* Cocoa Processing Company in turmoil…as Board orders MD Boateng to step aside

* Adutwum gives lifeline to deferred KNUST students

Daily Statesman

* Industrialisation my key priority – President commissions $30m factory

* NPP confirms dates for constituency elections

