Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 25, 2022

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers



Daily Guide



* World Bank backs government over economy



* Man found dead in gutter



B & FT



* To tax or not to tax – GRA in a fix over churches



* Inflation has eroded workers’ salaries – TUC calls on employers to cushion workers



The Chronicle



* Cocoa Processing Company in turmoil…as Board orders MD Boateng to step aside



* Adutwum gives lifeline to deferred KNUST students



Daily Statesman



* Industrialisation my key priority – President commissions $30m factory



* NPP confirms dates for constituency elections



