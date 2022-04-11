You are here: HomeNews2022 04 11Article 1512632

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 11, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Government restricts maize, soya beans exports; policy to ensure food security

* Reconstruction exercise not load-shedding – GRIDCo, ECG assures consumers

Ghanaian Times

* ‘Deputy Speakers can vote’ ruling: Plaintiff back to Supreme Court, prays for review of decision

* School placement exercise: 93.4% of students placed nationwide

B & FT

* Tourists spend 60% of budget on accommodation

* Stock market showing promising signs

The Chronicle

* Seidu Agongo asks in court: Why let others off the hook and prosecute me alone?

* NSS opens registration for defaulters and private candidates

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment