Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 11, 2022

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Government restricts maize, soya beans exports; policy to ensure food security



* Reconstruction exercise not load-shedding – GRIDCo, ECG assures consumers



Ghanaian Times



* ‘Deputy Speakers can vote’ ruling: Plaintiff back to Supreme Court, prays for review of decision



* School placement exercise: 93.4% of students placed nationwide



B & FT



* Tourists spend 60% of budget on accommodation



* Stock market showing promising signs



The Chronicle



* Seidu Agongo asks in court: Why let others off the hook and prosecute me alone?



* NSS opens registration for defaulters and private candidates



