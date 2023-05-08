You are here: HomeNews2023 05 08Article 1762622

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Today at the newsstands – May 8, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE CHRONICLE

4yrs after heinous crime – Suspected killers of GPHA boss grabbed!

Denkyira Obuasi chief in black mood over galamsey

The coronation of King Charles III

DAILY GRAPHIC

Graphic-Lands Ministry dialogue: Experts explore natural resource challenges

3 Storey buildings collapse in a week … fears there’s lack of supervision

Jospong Group goes green

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Tragedy hits police – Senior officer runs amok – shoots dead junior colleague

President, Otumfuo attend coronation of King Charles III, Queen Camilla in London

Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in UK

DAILY GUIDE

Blows in NDC – Ofosu Ampofo drags Asiedu Nketiah to elders

2 GPHA Manager ‘killers’ busted

ASP guns down constable

