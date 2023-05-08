Today at the newsstands – May 8, 2023

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



THE CHRONICLE



4yrs after heinous crime – Suspected killers of GPHA boss grabbed!



Denkyira Obuasi chief in black mood over galamsey



The coronation of King Charles III



DAILY GRAPHIC



Graphic-Lands Ministry dialogue: Experts explore natural resource challenges



3 Storey buildings collapse in a week … fears there’s lack of supervision



Jospong Group goes green



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Tragedy hits police – Senior officer runs amok – shoots dead junior colleague



President, Otumfuo attend coronation of King Charles III, Queen Camilla in London



Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in UK



DAILY GUIDE



Blows in NDC – Ofosu Ampofo drags Asiedu Nketiah to elders



2 GPHA Manager ‘killers’ busted



ASP guns down constable



