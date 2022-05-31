Today at the newsstands - May 31, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Find below some major newspaper headlines for today, May 31, 2022.



Daily Graphic



* Flood control drain projects stall

* Komenda Sugar Factory to refine raw sugar

* Don't use oil revenue to pay judgement debt - PIAC



Ghanaian Times:



* Junkies, beggars, filth take over

* Let's rally youth for YouStart programme

* 500 life guards pass out



B&FT



* Corporate issuers step-up issuance by GHS2.9bn

* BoG piloting offline version of eCedi

* 500 lifeguards graduate to save lives on Volta Lake



The Chronicle:



* NPP election blues: Chair Blay boxed in

* Oppong-Nkrumah to media houses: Form consortiums to make you commercially viable

* Opuni trial: Prosecution accuses witness of deceit



