General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - May 31, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Find below some major newspaper headlines for today, May 31, 2022.

Daily Graphic

* Flood control drain projects stall
* Komenda Sugar Factory to refine raw sugar
* Don't use oil revenue to pay judgement debt - PIAC

Ghanaian Times:

* Junkies, beggars, filth take over
* Let's rally youth for YouStart programme
* 500 life guards pass out

B&FT

* Corporate issuers step-up issuance by GHS2.9bn
* BoG piloting offline version of eCedi
* 500 lifeguards graduate to save lives on Volta Lake

The Chronicle:

* NPP election blues: Chair Blay boxed in
* Oppong-Nkrumah to media houses: Form consortiums to make you commercially viable
* Opuni trial: Prosecution accuses witness of deceit

