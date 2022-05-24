You are here: HomeNews2022 05 24Article 1544942

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Today at the newsstands - May 24, 2022

Here are some major news headlines for today

Business and Financial Times

* Tourism hub agenda secures major international support
* Inflation tempo pushes BoG to 19% policy rate hike
* 23.7% of MTN ownership localized
* MIIF to invest in Lithium and Salt

Daily Graphic:

* Ghana, Mozambique condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine
* Ghana ready for mining hub - Jinapor
* Tourism Ministry partners City of New York to grow sector
* AfDB launches $1.5bn food emergency plan for Africa

Graphic Business:

* Formal sector workers pay 16 times more
* MTN shares rebound
* We're on top of inflation

