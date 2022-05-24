Today at the newsstands - May 24, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Here are some major news headlines for today



Business and Financial Times



* Tourism hub agenda secures major international support

* Inflation tempo pushes BoG to 19% policy rate hike

* 23.7% of MTN ownership localized

* MIIF to invest in Lithium and Salt



Daily Graphic:



* Ghana, Mozambique condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

* Ghana ready for mining hub - Jinapor

* Tourism Ministry partners City of New York to grow sector

* AfDB launches $1.5bn food emergency plan for Africa



Graphic Business:



* Formal sector workers pay 16 times more

* MTN shares rebound

* We're on top of inflation



