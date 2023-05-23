Today at the newsstands – May 23, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Today's by-election: Kumawu precursor to 2024 polls?
ICAG begins project to tackle public waste
Galamsey surges in election years
THE CHRONICLE
Petro SA deal is absurd scandalous ...minister Napo whines in a strongly worded letter to Jubilee House
BOG maintains policy rate at 29.5 percent
Sammi Awuku is the best public sector CEO
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
EC dismisses notice of poll on Kumawu by-election ...says it's fake
COCOBOD denies sacking workers
Banking industry to face crisis...if govt fails to secure $1.5b stability fund- Dr-Sa-Ad
DAILY GUIDE
IMF cash bolsters Ghana's overseas reserves
We remember 'Dumso' Bawumia pokes NDC
Anim tipped to win Kumawu seat