Today at the newsstands – May 23, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Today's by-election: Kumawu precursor to 2024 polls?



ICAG begins project to tackle public waste



Galamsey surges in election years



THE CHRONICLE



Petro SA deal is absurd scandalous ...minister Napo whines in a strongly worded letter to Jubilee House



BOG maintains policy rate at 29.5 percent



Sammi Awuku is the best public sector CEO



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



EC dismisses notice of poll on Kumawu by-election ...says it's fake



COCOBOD denies sacking workers



Banking industry to face crisis...if govt fails to secure $1.5b stability fund- Dr-Sa-Ad



DAILY GUIDE



IMF cash bolsters Ghana's overseas reserves



We remember 'Dumso' Bawumia pokes NDC



Anim tipped to win Kumawu seat