General News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – May 18, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

IMF approves Ghana's bailout

Gyakye Quayson no more MP

Asantehene launches 2023 Green Ghana Day

THE CHRONICLE

Aben W) HA! ...$3bn IMF deal finally cooked

It's official Quayson no more MP

Six in court over killing of family head

DAILY GUIDE

ADB Agricultural sector loans hit over GHC1bn

Students more dynamic - Mamponhene lauds govt

IMF board approves $3bn bailout

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Court sets rules for Anas ...Strips mask in Nyantakyi's case

Otumfuo launches 2023 Green Ghana Day

Bawumia tours Wa Youth resource centre

