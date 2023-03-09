Today at the newsstands – March 9, 2023

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
President's message didn't refelct true state of the economy - Minority reacts
Together Surmount crises - President
Minister advocates protection for females in digital spaces
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Governemnt not reckless in borrowing ...President dismisses minority claim
We've not misapplied COVID -19 funds - President
Ghana Joins world to make international Women's day
THE CHRONICLE
Armed robber escapes from custody after attacking pregnant woman.
The economy is in tatters, that is the true state of the nation address - Minority
Armed robber escapes from custody ...after attacking pregnant woman
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
CDS Africa condemns military brutalities at Ashaiman
3 community mining schemes to be C'sioned by end of year
Western North minister lauded ... for fixing Enchi -Dadieso road
THE DAILY ANALYST
Covid funds were judiciously used - Akufo-Addo.
Gold for oil bearing fruits - Akufo-Addo asserts.
DAILY GUIDE
Loans were used wisely - Akufo Addo.
We targeted killers - says military.
