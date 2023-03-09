Today at the newsstands – March 9, 2023

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today





DAILY GRAPHIC





President's message didn't refelct true state of the economy - Minority reacts



Together Surmount crises - President



Minister advocates protection for females in digital spaces





THE GHANAIAN TIMES





Governemnt not reckless in borrowing ...President dismisses minority claim



We've not misapplied COVID -19 funds - President



Ghana Joins world to make international Women's day





THE CHRONICLE





Armed robber escapes from custody after attacking pregnant woman.



The economy is in tatters, that is the true state of the nation address - Minority



Armed robber escapes from custody ...after attacking pregnant woman





THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE





CDS Africa condemns military brutalities at Ashaiman



3 community mining schemes to be C'sioned by end of year



Western North minister lauded ... for fixing Enchi -Dadieso road





THE DAILY ANALYST





Covid funds were judiciously used - Akufo-Addo.



Gold for oil bearing fruits - Akufo-Addo asserts.





DAILY GUIDE





Loans were used wisely - Akufo Addo.



We targeted killers - says military.





