Today at the newsstands – March 8, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Govt moves to deliver vaccines - Agyeman Manu assures citizenry



Soldiers' reaction to dead colleague abusive - Ashaiman residents



Help resolve impact of global crises - Oppong Nkrumah to multinational institutions



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Murder of soldier: Military swoops on Ashaiman ...beats, arrest over 72 resident for questioning



2 children drown after torrential rains at Bortianor



Adopt right procedures to resolve labour disputes -CJ



THE CHRONICLE



GRA exceeds revenue targets by GH¢6.5bn over 3-year period



No child has died of measles - Minister



Africa deserves permanent seat on UN security council - KON



DAILY GUIDE



Accra rains kill two kids



Nana bids farewell to 2 envoys



GRA generates over GH¢178bn



