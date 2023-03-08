Today at the newsstands – March 8, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Govt moves to deliver vaccines - Agyeman Manu assures citizenry
Soldiers' reaction to dead colleague abusive - Ashaiman residents
Help resolve impact of global crises - Oppong Nkrumah to multinational institutions
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Murder of soldier: Military swoops on Ashaiman ...beats, arrest over 72 resident for questioning
2 children drown after torrential rains at Bortianor
Adopt right procedures to resolve labour disputes -CJ
THE CHRONICLE
GRA exceeds revenue targets by GH¢6.5bn over 3-year period
No child has died of measles - Minister
Africa deserves permanent seat on UN security council - KON
DAILY GUIDE
Accra rains kill two kids
Nana bids farewell to 2 envoys
GRA generates over GH¢178bn
