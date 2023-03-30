Today at the newsstands – March 30, 2023

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today





DAILY GRAPHIC





Ensuring food security: Agric must come under NDPC ...Dwuma Odoom proposes at Graphic devt series





US Vice-President deplores slave trade horrors





Integrated aluminum industry project on course -Land Minister





THE GHANAIAN TIMES





Fighting crime and transformation agenda: Police introduce 24-hr system...District, Station commands to run 3 shifts nationwide



US Veep announces $1bn fund for Africa



NDC conducts balloting for presidential aspirants ...Mahama picks No. 1 while Duffour picks No.3





DAILY GUIDE





Suicide attempt, not crime -Parliament





Police, Army clash in Accra Central





Nana turns 79





THE CHRONICLE





Kamala Harris lauds Bawumia's digitisation policy





Police grill 4 Ashanti NDC executives





Kasoa ritual killing: accused's mother gives chilly account





