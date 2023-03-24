Today at the newsstands – March 24, 2023

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Ensuring completion of national projects: NDPC steps in



ECG disconnects power to Keta vaccine storage ...Medicines risk going waste



Ellembelle: Nation's oil hub



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Ministerial nominees: Majority , minority tango over approval ...as debate ends abruptly



Customs officer , m2 others accused of stealing gold remanded



Asian African consortium rallies support for Ghana's rice project



THE CHRONICLE



There is hope for Ghana -Duffour



Sexy Don-Don converts to Islam



Mahama:Ghana needs long term dev't plan to bind gov'ts



DAILY GUIDE



I'm Ghana's hope -Duffour



Bawumia honours promise to Sempe stool



Drama in Parliament over minister nominees



You can browse through our gallery for more photos: