Today at the newsstands – March 23, 2023

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

GHANAIAN TIMES





Farmers pension scheme takes off



Regulate social media, online NMC advocates



Attorney-General holds talks with UK deputy prime minister





THE CHRONICLE





Alan cash drops massive cash @ NPP head office



Parliament to descriminalise suicide



I'm not an illegal miner - MCE





DAILY GUIDE





Alan pays for NPP delegates album



Gonjas hail Bawumia



Science to humanities ratio improves - Adutwum





THE ANCHOR



Ho west NDC boils over 'Mugabe' MP



Jewellery not confiscated at KIA for gold-for-oil policy -PMMC rubbishes wild propaganda



Woman dumps newborn baby in latrine over alleged harship



B&FT





Pension funds set to invest in real sector as investors seek diversification



Passage of outstanding revenue bills remains critical





