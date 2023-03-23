You are here: HomeNews2023 03 23Article 1736129

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – March 23, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


GHANAIAN TIMES


Farmers pension scheme takes off

Regulate social media, online NMC advocates

Attorney-General holds talks with UK deputy prime minister


THE CHRONICLE


Alan cash drops massive cash @ NPP head office

Parliament to descriminalise suicide

I'm not an illegal miner - MCE


DAILY GUIDE


Alan pays for NPP delegates album

Gonjas hail Bawumia

Science to humanities ratio improves - Adutwum


THE ANCHOR

Ho west NDC boils over 'Mugabe' MP

Jewellery not confiscated at KIA for gold-for-oil policy -PMMC rubbishes wild propaganda

Woman dumps newborn baby in latrine over alleged harship

B&FT


Pension funds set to invest in real sector as investors seek diversification

Passage of outstanding revenue bills remains critical


