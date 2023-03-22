Today at the newsstands – March 22, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Protecting the investor SEC moves to set up fund



5 Western Togoland secessionists jailed 5 years



Don't be cowed into submission on your decisions -President urges EC





THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Govt targets planting 10m tress



One person dies every hour in Ghana from WASH diseases -UNICEF



2,000 C'nities nationwide to benefit from reading proficiency project





THE CHRONICLE



Prez to EC: DOn't be cowed into submission



NIA begins 541,529 backlog



Court allegedly stealing US$ 4.3m Gold @ KIA





THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER





Canadian Borga girlfriend charged with murder



Bono NPP targets first-time voters



What country do we want post-2024?



