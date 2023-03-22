You are here: HomeNews2023 03 22Article 1735370

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – March 22, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (11)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Protecting the investor SEC moves to set up fund

5 Western Togoland secessionists jailed 5 years

Don't be cowed into submission on your decisions -President urges EC


THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Govt targets planting 10m tress

One person dies every hour in Ghana from WASH diseases -UNICEF

2,000 C'nities nationwide to benefit from reading proficiency project


THE CHRONICLE

Prez to EC: DOn't be cowed into submission

NIA begins 541,529 backlog

Court allegedly stealing US$ 4.3m Gold @ KIA


THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER


Canadian Borga girlfriend charged with murder

Bono NPP targets first-time voters

What country do we want post-2024?

You can browse through our gallery for more photos: