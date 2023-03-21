Today at the newsstands – March 21, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Domestic revenue to jump ...3 bills to rake in GHC 4bn yearly before Parliament



President put spinon SONA -NDC



President Akufo-Addo urges caution in amendment to constitution





THE CHRINICLE



My lord I've no case to answer ...Ato Forson tells court in submission of no case



Akufo-Addo's record in education is matchless -Adutwum



Economy challenge was before Covid-19 -Mosquito





DAILY GUIDE





Grace Gift Herbal picks top award



NDC attacks president , NPP responds



AG affirms Ghana's recognition support for ICC





THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Traders hail Bawumia over reopening of Kejetia market





Apostle Ebenezer Boahen losses contempt case





Dome-Kitase project in limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries







THE ANCHOR



Headmistress closes down school over her missing GHC2000.



*Wasteful ECG embarks on wild goose chase.





















