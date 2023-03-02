Today at the newsstands – March 2, 2023

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today





DAILY GRAPHIC



12 Cybercrime suspects nabbed



Operation clean your frontage hits Tema



We'll conclude IMF deal this month -President Akufo-Addo assures





THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Health alert Lassa fever cases hit 14 ...one death recorded, GHS cautions the public to avoid contact with rats, mice



West Africa needs political commitment to roll out single currency GITFiC



Ghana card as sole ID for voter registration: Minority rejects EC's proposed CI





THE CHRONICLE



Police swoop on cyber fraudsters ...12 arrested for using fake accounts of MPs, ministers to defraud unsuspecting victims





Debt restructuring: China cooperating with Ghana -Prez



How speaker halted attempts to heckle EC boss





THE DAILY GUIDE



EC to register 550k voters annually



Massive clean up for Tema



APC /Tinubu breaks the 8





THE BREAK



Bomb kills Soldier at Bundase



Occupy Ghana poses question on public officers bill



Bagbin shades Armah Buah over ministers, deputies





