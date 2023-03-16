Today at the newsstands – March 16, 2023

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Danger looms at Pantang hospital - Hundreds of squatters occupy perlous strutures





Part of $259m Kejetia Market gutted by fire



WASSCE in July -September , BECE in August





THE GHANAIAN TIMES



WAEC bars 5 SHSs for charging unapproved fees



Engineering works on expansion of Weija water treatment plant complete



Education minister has no powers to close down schools GNAT





THE CHRONICLE



Mahama's A-G rejects Akufo-Addo's award



Accra commando , KON, others rewarded for fighting Covid-19



New Kejetia Market on fire





DAILY GUIDE





Kennedy floors Anas in GHC25m suit.



Bawumia mocks gold for oil critics.





THE BUSINESS ANALYST





Fix roads before you reintroduce tolls - Government urged.



Gold for oil policy one of the best - Bawumia.





THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Anas, Tiger Eye resolute in corruption fight.



Dome-Kitase road project in Limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries.





