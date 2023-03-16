You are here: HomeNews2023 03 16Article 1731824

Today at the newsstands – March 16, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Danger looms at Pantang hospital - Hundreds of squatters occupy perlous strutures


Part of $259m Kejetia Market gutted by fire

WASSCE in July -September , BECE in August


THE GHANAIAN TIMES

WAEC bars 5 SHSs for charging unapproved fees

Engineering works on expansion of Weija water treatment plant complete

Education minister has no powers to close down schools GNAT


THE CHRONICLE

Mahama's A-G rejects Akufo-Addo's award

Accra commando , KON, others rewarded for fighting Covid-19

New Kejetia Market on fire


DAILY GUIDE


Kennedy floors Anas in GHC25m suit.

Bawumia mocks gold for oil critics.


THE BUSINESS ANALYST


Fix roads before you reintroduce tolls - Government urged.

Gold for oil policy one of the best - Bawumia.


THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Anas, Tiger Eye resolute in corruption fight.

Dome-Kitase road project in Limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries.


