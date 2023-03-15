Today at the newsstands – March 15,2023

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today





DAILY GRAPHIC



Nation rewards excellence, sacrifice



Constitutional review not panacea for development



Road tolls coming back





GHANAIAN TIMES





Finance ministry recommends fees, charges for new road tolls



Ghana hosts US Vice president spouse March 25



Govt to pay bondholders in 48 hrs - Finance Ministry...but bondholders issue 48-hr ultimatum





THE CHRONICLE





Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire discuss pollution of water bodies by illegal miners



High Consumption of processed foods causes kidney disease - Dietitian



It's time to abrogate National Cathedral project -Minority





DAILY GUIDE





US Veep to visit Ghana



Aspire higher- Omanhene urges Education Minister



Samira bags law degree





