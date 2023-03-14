Today at the newsstands – March 14, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Towards election 2024:Don't scrap guarantor system



Gold Kacha to reach 120,000 miners this year



Experts to discuss post -DDEP and how to resign trust



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Murder of soldier at Ashhaiman : 6 suspects remanded



ISD launches portal to check misinformmation



Education minister threatens to close down non-performing schools



THE CHRONICLE



Duffour promises to revive TOR when elected president



Defence C'ttee truncates visit to Bawku



Ga Mantse to Alan: I pray that you win the NPP race



DAILY GUIGE



Ashaiman soldier killed over GHC300 iPhone 6.



I’ll fund NDC until 2024 - Mahama



THE BUSINESS ANALYST



5 political parties endorse EC’s new CI



“You have no right to comment on Ghana’s economy” - Pratt fires German ambassador.



