General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – March 13, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

6 arrested over slain Ashaiman soldier

Nigerian arrested over woman’s death

Afriyie Akoto speaks on Ghana’s economy

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ashaiman soldier’s death: 6 suspects arrested by police

Vaccines arrive: Immunization resumes for 3 childhood killer diseases

Black Stars players to miss Atsu’s funeral Friday

GHANAIAN TIMES

Childhood vaccines land in Accra… GHS begins distribution to regions

GoldKacha key to mercury-free responsible small-scale mining – President

WHO moves to support Ghana improve diabetes control, prevention

THE CHRONICLE

Finding killers of Trooper Imoro Sherrif: Military drops massive security clanger but police hit target with precision, arresting 6 suspects

Six pastors of Divine Healing Center Church sue Overseer, others

Prez made an honest assessment of the country – Afenyo-Markin

