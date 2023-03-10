Today at the newsstands – March 10, 2023

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023
DAILY GRAPHIC
Law enforcement to doorstep: Police create 7 new regions
Killed soldier laid to rest
GES appluads junior Graphic for essay competition
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Former minister jailed over land ...goes in 7 days for contempt
Migrants constitues 28.5% of Ghana's population
Geological survey authority requires $200m investment ...to transmit real-time seismic data on earthquake
THE CHRONICLE
Soldiers beat innocent people at Ashaiman ...Parliament admits after meeting with defence ministry
Slain soldier laid to rest
Retaining experienced civil servants beyond retirement age is good for the development
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
NPP is action party - Afenyo Markin
Hughton names squad for Angola
MP's defence ministry , Military to visit Ashaimman
THE DAILY GUIDE
NPP to host youth summit in Germany
Dzata cement fraud ring busted
Danger at Ashongman as ECG fails to relocate lethal transformer
