Today at the newsstands – March 1, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Continuous voter registration: Ghana card guarantees voter integrity - Jean Mensah

Green Ghana 2023; Lands ministry targets 10 million trees

Theophilus Yartey appointed Editor, Grpahic


THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Big boost from mining sector: Ghana attracts 3 gold 1 lithium mining firms


Avenor fire outbreak renders 600 homeless, destroys 450 wooden structures, metal containers


President receives credential letters of 5 envoys


THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE


Nungua stool lands secretariate parades 15 lawyers - to reclaim all Nungua lands


Jospong Group leads global thai waste management company to sanitation minister


NIB smokes out lands C'ssion's stealing syndicate - 16 in the cooler for siphoning GH¢100m


THE INFORMER


GJA fights road carnage


President makes ministerial changes - pushes for urgent amendment to road safety Act

'Galamsey' threatens Cocoa sector, GH¢4.86billion lost to the illegal activity


Towards improved local governance - Dan Botwe calls for paradigm shift


THE CHRONICLE


Mcdan escapes prison sentence by hair's breadth


Agyeman Manu snubs Parliament


Minerals exports hit record $6.6bn in 2022.


