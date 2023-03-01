Today at the newsstands – March 1, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Continuous voter registration: Ghana card guarantees voter integrity - Jean Mensah
Green Ghana 2023; Lands ministry targets 10 million trees
Theophilus Yartey appointed Editor, Grpahic
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Big boost from mining sector: Ghana attracts 3 gold 1 lithium mining firms
Avenor fire outbreak renders 600 homeless, destroys 450 wooden structures, metal containers
President receives credential letters of 5 envoys
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Nungua stool lands secretariate parades 15 lawyers - to reclaim all Nungua lands
Jospong Group leads global thai waste management company to sanitation minister
NIB smokes out lands C'ssion's stealing syndicate - 16 in the cooler for siphoning GH¢100m
THE INFORMER
GJA fights road carnage
President makes ministerial changes - pushes for urgent amendment to road safety Act
'Galamsey' threatens Cocoa sector, GH¢4.86billion lost to the illegal activity
Towards improved local governance - Dan Botwe calls for paradigm shift
THE CHRONICLE
Mcdan escapes prison sentence by hair's breadth
Agyeman Manu snubs Parliament
Minerals exports hit record $6.6bn in 2022.
