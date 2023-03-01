Today at the newsstands – March 1, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Continuous voter registration: Ghana card guarantees voter integrity - Jean Mensah



Green Ghana 2023; Lands ministry targets 10 million trees



Theophilus Yartey appointed Editor, Grpahic





THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Big boost from mining sector: Ghana attracts 3 gold 1 lithium mining firms





Avenor fire outbreak renders 600 homeless, destroys 450 wooden structures, metal containers





President receives credential letters of 5 envoys





THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE





Nungua stool lands secretariate parades 15 lawyers - to reclaim all Nungua lands





Jospong Group leads global thai waste management company to sanitation minister





NIB smokes out lands C'ssion's stealing syndicate - 16 in the cooler for siphoning GH¢100m





THE INFORMER





GJA fights road carnage





President makes ministerial changes - pushes for urgent amendment to road safety Act



'Galamsey' threatens Cocoa sector, GH¢4.86billion lost to the illegal activity





Towards improved local governance - Dan Botwe calls for paradigm shift





THE CHRONICLE





Mcdan escapes prison sentence by hair's breadth





Agyeman Manu snubs Parliament





Minerals exports hit record $6.6bn in 2022.





