Today at the newsstands - July 25, 2022

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some major newspaper headlines
Daily Graphic
* Asomdwee Park refurbished, Mills won't be forgotten - Akufo-Addo
* Finance Minister presents Mid-year Budget Review today
* Parliament passes Tax Exemptions Bill
The Ghanaian Times
* President inaugurates 'Asomdwee Park'
* GHS strategises to contain Marburg disease
* Don't charge students under Free SHS
The Chronicle
* Atta-Mill loyalists defy NDC
* Beware: COVID-19 still devastating G/A
* John Boadu promises unflinching support for new party execs
The Statesman
* Mills won't be forgotten - President commissions redeveloped Asomdwee Park
* $450m inland port, industrial park project begins
* Prof Gyan-Baffuor: Gov't is leaving no one behind in achieving SDGs
