General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - July 25, 2022

Here are some major newspaper headlines

Daily Graphic

* Asomdwee Park refurbished, Mills won't be forgotten - Akufo-Addo

* Finance Minister presents Mid-year Budget Review today

* Parliament passes Tax Exemptions Bill

The Ghanaian Times

* President inaugurates 'Asomdwee Park'

* GHS strategises to contain Marburg disease

* Don't charge students under Free SHS

The Chronicle

* Atta-Mill loyalists defy NDC

* Beware: COVID-19 still devastating G/A

* John Boadu promises unflinching support for new party execs

The Statesman

* Mills won't be forgotten - President commissions redeveloped Asomdwee Park

* $450m inland port, industrial park project begins

* Prof Gyan-Baffuor: Gov't is leaving no one behind in achieving SDGs

