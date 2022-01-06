You are here: HomeNews2022 01 06Article 1438549

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - January 6, 2022

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times:

* SIM cards re-registration: Hundreds besiege telco centres as deadline approaches in March

* Don't lose touch with grassroots - Kufuor advises NPP

* Stars lose to Algeria in trial match

* Electroland Ghana gives to Stars

Daily Guide:

* Power abuse claims: AG rubbishes Ato Forson

* 7% pay rise for public workers

* AFCON stadia capacities limities due to COVID

* Super clash: Hearts-Kotoko confirmed for Feb. 20

* Nigel Gaisie hot over TikTok girl

Daily Graphic:

* Constitution Day tomorrow: Build on gains - Governance experts

* Base pay up for public workers

* Bawku chieftaincy clashes: Accused persons denied bail

* Algeria punish Ghana 3-0 for costly errors

* GFA beefs up Black Stars technical team

Daily Dispatch:

*Mahama spent GHC20bn on education, I’ve spent GHC40bn - Akufo-Addo

*Government extends zero price stabilization and recovery levies - NPA

* McDan Group’s commercial private jet services takes off this month

