Today at the newsstands - January 6, 2022

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Stories making the headlines:



Ghanaian Times:



* SIM cards re-registration: Hundreds besiege telco centres as deadline approaches in March



* Don't lose touch with grassroots - Kufuor advises NPP



* Stars lose to Algeria in trial match



* Electroland Ghana gives to Stars



Daily Guide:



* Power abuse claims: AG rubbishes Ato Forson



* 7% pay rise for public workers



* AFCON stadia capacities limities due to COVID



* Super clash: Hearts-Kotoko confirmed for Feb. 20



* Nigel Gaisie hot over TikTok girl



Daily Graphic:



* Constitution Day tomorrow: Build on gains - Governance experts



* Base pay up for public workers



* Bawku chieftaincy clashes: Accused persons denied bail



* Algeria punish Ghana 3-0 for costly errors



* GFA beefs up Black Stars technical team



Daily Dispatch:



*Mahama spent GHC20bn on education, I’ve spent GHC40bn - Akufo-Addo



*Government extends zero price stabilization and recovery levies - NPA



* McDan Group’s commercial private jet services takes off this month