You are here: HomeNews2022 01 19Article 1448266

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - January 19, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages on newspapers;

Daily Graphic

* Bringing back the splendor: Parks & Gardens set for action

* Auction Menzgold property - Court orders

* Black Stars crash out of 2021 AFCON after losing 2-3 to Comoros

* Nigeria to maintain perfect record tonight

Ghanaian Times

* Brouhaha over semester calendar: GES, teacher unions to meet over agitations

* President mourns death of former Malian president Ibrahim Keita

* FA Cup: Hearts tipped to brush aside Golden Kicks

Daily Guide

* NDC trotro ambulance: GhS9m bail for Ato Forson, others

* Bagbin dashes to Dubai again for check up

* Court decides on NAM1 property today

* Female referees steal show at AFCON

* Lewandowski beats Messi, equals Ronaldo record

The Chronicle

* Asantehene, Dormaahene 'fight' over history and power

* No turning back on illegal mining war - Samuel Jinapor warns

* 36-year-old Ronaldo hopes to play for another '4 or 5 years'

* Tuchel tells Lukaku that Chelsea won't change for him

Ghanaian Publisher

* We won't relent in land sector cleansing - Lands Minister

* ICUMS rakes in GHS16.08bn in 2021

* ADB donates GHS50k to support Tolon District Hospital

* Court sanctions auctioning of Menzgold property

New Crusading Guide

* Fight against 'galamsey' not over, Minister assures

* Tension at Ngleshie Alata as chief demands transfer of Jamestown police commander

* Selfish few have weakened NPP foundation in Ashanti - Odeneho Kwkau Appiah

Business 24

* Only trained and ethical professionals must handle procurement, says GIPS boss

* BoG sacks two employees over 'fake certificates'

* Covid vaccine: MPs to receive booster jabs

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment