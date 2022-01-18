Today at the newsstands – January 18, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 01 18Article 1447228

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Ghanaian Guide

* Ahead of NPP 2024 presidential slot race: Research puts Alan Kyerematen in commanding lead

* CLOGSAG threatens nationwide strike

* Looming health danger in Kokrobite

Day Break

* A 'President' Bagbin breach: Picks serving soldier as marshal of parliament

* Tullow signs deal with Ghana Navy

* If you're a man, I'm also a man - Otumfuo to Dormaahene

The Business Analyst

* We have the capacity to meet local demand - AGI boss

* SEC cautions public against Tizaa Ghana Fund 'investment' activities

Economy Times

* Gov't to raise GHS24.5b from money market

* BoG receives $235m at first foreign exchange auction

* GNPC allegedly registers a new subsidiary in tax haven country – ACEP

* Gov't yields to pressure: suspends benchmark value reversal indefinitely

