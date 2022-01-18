Today at the newsstands – January 18, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines:
Daily Ghanaian Guide
* Ahead of NPP 2024 presidential slot race: Research puts Alan Kyerematen in commanding lead
* CLOGSAG threatens nationwide strike
* Looming health danger in Kokrobite
Day Break
* A 'President' Bagbin breach: Picks serving soldier as marshal of parliament
* Tullow signs deal with Ghana Navy
* If you're a man, I'm also a man - Otumfuo to Dormaahene
The Business Analyst
* We have the capacity to meet local demand - AGI boss
* SEC cautions public against Tizaa Ghana Fund 'investment' activities
Economy Times
* Gov't to raise GHS24.5b from money market
* BoG receives $235m at first foreign exchange auction
* GNPC allegedly registers a new subsidiary in tax haven country – ACEP
* Gov't yields to pressure: suspends benchmark value reversal indefinitely