Today at the newsstands – January 18, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Daily Ghanaian Guide



* Ahead of NPP 2024 presidential slot race: Research puts Alan Kyerematen in commanding lead



* CLOGSAG threatens nationwide strike



* Looming health danger in Kokrobite



Day Break



* A 'President' Bagbin breach: Picks serving soldier as marshal of parliament



* Tullow signs deal with Ghana Navy



* If you're a man, I'm also a man - Otumfuo to Dormaahene



The Business Analyst



* We have the capacity to meet local demand - AGI boss



* SEC cautions public against Tizaa Ghana Fund 'investment' activities



Economy Times



* Gov't to raise GHS24.5b from money market



* BoG receives $235m at first foreign exchange auction



* GNPC allegedly registers a new subsidiary in tax haven country – ACEP



* Gov't yields to pressure: suspends benchmark value reversal indefinitely