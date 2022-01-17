You are here: HomeNews2022 01 17Article 1446220

Today at the newsstands – January 17, 2021

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times

* 7 perish in fire outbreak at Budumburam

* Government releases GHS154,892,836 to SHSs

* Hearts thrash Eleven Wonders in Accra

* Hungary to support construction of wastewater treatment plant in 13

The Chronicle

* Desire to travel to UK ends on sad note: Pastor swindles nurse off GHS40k after giving concoctions that dazed her and allegedly set her room ablaze


* Fire consumes family of 7 in Budumburam

* Karela condemns King Faisal to first home defeat

B& FT

* World Bank warns of difficulty in accessing external financing

*Hungarian President visits Kumasi wastewater treatment plant as MoU is signed for 13 regions to also benefit

* Policy rate hike 'staring at us in the face'

